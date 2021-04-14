Namibia reveals athletes for Tokyo Olympics

WINDHOEK, April 14 — Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) president Abner Xoagub revealed Monday the names of the Namibian athletes that have automatically qualified for the rescheduled Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The athletes that have so far qualified are Maike Diekman (rowing), Dan Craven (road cycling), Vera Adrian Looser (road cycling), Jonas Junias Jonas (boxing), Tomas Rainhold (marathon), Helalia Johaness (marathon), and Beatrice Misilingi (athletics).

Other athletes such as Phillip Seider (swimming), Alex Skinner (swimming), Suzelle Pronk (karate), Freddy Mwiya Junior (karate), Thalia Loveira (gymnastics) and Carane van Zyl (gymnastics), all have a chance of qualifying for the Olympic Games, but Romio Goliath (wrestling) will not have any chance of qualifying to the Olympic Games since there are no more wrestling events left.

Meanwhile, Xoagub has said that they are still waiting for confirmation from World Athletics on sprinter Christine Mboma breaking world record over the weekend in Lusaka, Zambia when she set the female 400m race record of 49.24s.

“The management and well-being of our athletes is vital and enjoys priority. The NNOC is in touch with the coaches of the athletes continuously. For Masilingi we are still waiting for confirmation for the 200m and for Mboma despite breaking the world record we are also waiting for confirmation from the World Athletics,” said Xoagub. (Xinhua)