Iraqi militia claims shotdown of U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft

BAGHDAD, March 13 — The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group for Iraq’s pro-Iranian militias, said Friday that its fighters targeted two U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft over western Iraq.

In two statements, the group said its fighters shot down one KC-135 “with appropriate weapons,” and a second aircraft of the same type was also struck before its crew made an emergency landing at “one of the enemy airports.”

The group said the operations were carried out to defend Iraq’s sovereignty and airspace, “which have been violated by the occupation forces’ aircraft.”

In another statement, the group detailed its recent activities, saying its fighters conducted 31 operations in the past 24 hours with dozens of drones and missiles against what it described as “occupation bases in Iraq and the region.

” U.S. Central Command confirmed that a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq. “Two aircraft were involved in the incident.

One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely,” the command said on X. The attacks came amid heightened regional tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran starting on Feb. 28, to which Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. interests throughout the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

