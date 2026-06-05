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Indonesia’s renewable energy share exceeds target in electricity mix
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Indonesia’s renewable energy share exceeds target in electricity mix

June 5, 2026

JAKARTA, June 5 — Indonesia’s renewable energy share in the national electricity mix reached 17.89 percent in April, surpassing the government’s target, authorities said.

“With a realization of 17.89 percent, the renewable energy mix exceeded the target of 16.46 percent,” Acting Director General of Electricity Tri Winarno told a parliamentary hearing on Thursday.

Government data showed that national electricity production totaled 165.51 terawatt-hours during the January-April period, with renewable energy accounting for 17.89 percent of the mix.

Coal remained the largest source of electricity generation at 64.87 percent.

Among major regions, Sumatra recorded the highest renewable energy share at 41.76 percent, while the Java-Bali power system remained heavily reliant on coal, which contributed about 71 percent of electricity generation.

Winarno said 76 percent of planned new power generation capacity additions between 2025 and 2034 will come from renewable energy sources and energy storage systems as Indonesia seeks to accelerate its transition to cleaner energy. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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