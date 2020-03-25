IJF President says Tokyo 2020 postponement is “best decision”

BEIJING, March 25 -- International Judo Federation President Marius Vizer on Wednesday called the Tokyo 2020 postponement is a "best" and "correct" decision. In a Q&A released on the IJF official website, Vizer said "The IJF was always supportive to the Olympic Movement and the Olympic Games but according to the current circumstances it was the best decision that could happen. In the next period, we will reschedule some events soon as the situation created by the COVID-19 be past us." Asked about some advice to offer athletes who might be struggling mentally with the postponement of the Games and the training restrictions, Vizer said: "First of all I consider that it was a correct decision to postpone the games because in that way the question is answered to the athletes and they can be a little more relaxed and plan their future activity so far the COVID-19 crisis will be over. I think that all the people practicing our sport are mentally strong and flexible. "Additionally, we are a united Judo family, which means that all Judoka should reach out to their Sensei, to their clubs, their National Federations and to the IJF for support based on our values and principles and considering the Judo way of life." Talking about the main positives/downsides for judo that the Tokyo2020 Olympics have been postponed, Vizer said: "I know it was a difficult decision because the decision effect totally the athletes and the sport, but at this moment it was the best decision to protect everybody." Xinhua