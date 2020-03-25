Beijing reports two imported COVID-19 cases in 12 hours

BEIJING, March 25 -- Beijing reported two new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from Canada and France, respectively, over the past 12 hours by Wednesday noon, according to the municipal health commission. The latest reports have brought the total number of confirmed imported cases in Beijing to 145 as of Wednesday noon. In addition, 416 confirmed indigenous cases have been reported in the city, of which 392 have been discharged from hospital after recovery. Xinhua