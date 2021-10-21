Trending Now
All roads lead to Ongwediva for Third Heaven Gathering
October 21, 2021

WINDHOEK, OCT 20 – Third Heaven Gathering’s Ongwediva Branch is set to hold a two-day sermon dubbed “2 Days Prophetic Invasion” on Friday the 29th of October and Saturday the 30th of October. It will be held at Bennies Park with Prophet Bright Heaven heading procedures.

“We want people to join us as we visit Ongwediva. Join us for two days and witness deliverance, miracles, healing and prophecy,” said Prophet Bright.  So far the Gathering has preached in Swakopmund, Gobabis as well as Windhoek in October alone as they aim to end the year on a high note giving thanks and praise for the year and blessings, as well as to prepare for the year 2022.

The “2 Day Prophetic Invasion” will begin from 18h00 on Friday 29 October and from 10h00 on Saturday 30 October. – Third Heaven Gathering

 

