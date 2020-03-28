Hilton Hotel Windhoek shut down, employees sent on unpaid leave for two months.

Windhoek, March 28, Hilton Hotel Windhoek, has shut in response to Government directives of locking down Khomas and Erongo region in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Hilton Windhoek management has now decided to shutdown the hotel and are believed to have sent all employees on unpaid leave for the duration of two months.

“Following the team forum held on 19 March 2020, this letter serves to inform you that in view of the announced lock down by the Government as of Saturday morning 00:01am, each team member will be required to take mandatory unpaid leave for an initial period of two (2) months as from 01 April 2020 until 31 May 2020. Through this action it means that currently no retrenchment will be required and employment will continue”reads the letter. Due to the situation the hotel finds itself each employees are urged to make any necessary arrangements with their financial institution and or credit bearers in this regard.

NDN Stafer