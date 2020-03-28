COVID-19 raises to 11 cases in Namibia

Windhoek, March 28_The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) has announced the 9th, 10th and 11th cases of COVID-19 in Namibia. Like the first 8 cases, the latest three cases are also travel-related.

The 9th case is a 35 year- old Namibian female, who resides in South Africa, came to Namibia on the 20/03/2020. On 24/03/2020, she was attended to by a private practitioner and was advised to go for testing at Path Care; the samples were taken and send to NICD on the 25/03/2020, the test result was reported positive on 27/03/2020. Her condition is stable; arrangements are made for her to be admitted in an isolation facility.

The 10th case is 33-year-old Namibian female, who travelled to Dubai, Ethiopia and Johannesburg during March 2020. She arrived on the 17th March 2020 in Namibia. She visited a health facility on the 26th March 2020; specimen were taken and sent to NIP. The results came out today as positive.

The 11th case is 69-year-old Namibian male, who travelled to Johannesburg, SA and came back 12th March 2020 in Namibia. He visited a health facility on the 25th March 2020; specimen were taken and sent to NIP on 27th March 2020. The results came out today 28 March 2020 as positive. (Efforts to reach him to disclose the results are underway, the attending doctor stays at the farm, the team at Omaruru is trying to reach the doctor, and the press release will be updated afterwards).

Arrangements to admit them in isolation facilities are underway.

The MoHSS-led response is actively following up with all contacts of this persons to ensure proper quarantine and monitoring for symptoms.

There are still no known cases of local transmission in Namibia, and no COVID-19 deaths.

As a reminder, all Namibians should be adherent to the regulations described during the declaration of a National State of Emergency on 17 March 2020 and a lock down strategy which was implemented as from the 27th of March to the 16th April 2020. People are urged to stay at home, they are encouraged to avoid crowds, wash hands with soap and running water, avoid touching faces, and stay away from other people when sick.

The main symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Those concerned that they may have COVID-19 or with other questions can call the MoHSS toll-free hotline at 0800 100 100.

NDN Stafer