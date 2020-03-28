MTC forks out N$100 000. 00 to assist informal settlements’s water bill paid off during lock down period.

Windhoek, March 28 – This morning a large crowd of Namibians in Windhoek informal settlements gathered at the municipality to have their water cards recharged so that they can have access to tap water.

Many people were turned back by the authorities as they were contravening the lockdown rules. MTC is in support of the action by the authorities by trying to let people obey the set up rules of the lock down but at the same time, we also understand that they cannot survive without water. MTC is concerned about these residents and we have offered to assist the Windhoek Municipality with an amount of N$100,000 to keep the taps open for the next 21 days at no cost to the residents.

“We are happy that the City of Windhoek is considering this and we will keep residents up to date when they respond to our request. This is a crisis and we should therefore all act differently. An injury to one is an injury to all and this is the time we should all stand together,” said MTC’s Chief Human Capital & Corporate Officer, Tim Ekandjo.

NDN Stafer