Namibia to commission two field hospitals amid 3rd COVID-19 wave

WINDHOEK, June 30 — Namibia’s Health Minister, Kalumbi Shangula on Wednesday announced that in the next few days, the government will commission two field hospitals in the capital Windhoek and the northern town of Oshakati, with the capacity of 70 and 40 beds, respectively.

Another building at the Katutura State Hospital complex, with a capacity of 46 beds, and the Katutura hospital nurses hall have been re-purposed and will also be opened for use in the coming days, Shangula added during an address of the COVID-19 adjusted regulations.

Shangula said in total, there are 1,732 isolation beds countrywide, in the public and private sectors of which 143 are ICU beds.

“Another 100-bed unit will be constructed at Katutura hospital soon. The site works have commenced. This will increase the number of isolation beds to 2,024 countrywide and enhance access to medical care for those who will need it most,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shangula said getting vaccinated is still the most effective way to protect the country against the onslaught of the dangerous pandemic.

Expert projections and simulation tools indicate that the rising incidence curve, during the third wave the country is experiencing, is expected to peak around mid-August and may continue well until mid-September 2021, the country’s President, Hage Geingob on Wednesday said. (Xinhua)