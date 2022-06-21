Gun violence nationwide problem for U.S.

NEW YORK, June 21 — Gun violence is not an urban problem, an inner-city problem, a blue city or a red state problem, but “an American problem,” said an article published by The Washington Post on Monday.

“Americans are good at sending Monday morning thoughts and prayers after seeing those reports of weekend violence. We shake our heads in disbelief and privately congratulate ourselves for living in the suburbs,” said the article.

However, the fact is that Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit and New Orleans used to be the country’s “murder capitals,” while new cities keep joining that list: Aurora, Newtown, Parkland, Buffalo, Uvalde, according to the article.

“So now that we know gunfire has no Zip code, are we ready to talk about stopping this?” asked the article titled “D.C. gun violence isn’t an ‘urban’ problem. It’s an American problem.”

"I will continue to emphasize this: the continued availability of firearms cannot be tolerated, and we must continue our work to get guns off the streets," Brianne K. Nadeau, a D.C. council member, was quoted as saying. (Xinhua)






