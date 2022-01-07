Trending Now
Africa

Over 3,000 foreigners engaging in illegal trading in Zambian capital face arrest

January 7, 2022

LUSAKA, Jan. 7 — Local authorities in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, on Friday expressed concern over the influx of foreigners who were engaging in illegal trading in the city.
Chilando Chitangala, mayor of the Zambian capital, told media that there were over 3,000 foreigners who have invaded the city and engaged in various small businesses, especially in the central business district.
The foreigners, mostly from neighboring countries, were selling various goods such as secondhand clothes, biscuits, alcohol, and providing hair plaiting services, among others.
According to her, this has resulted in congestions in the central business district, adding that investigations conducted have revealed that most of the foreigners do not have valid documents.
The city mayor further said some of the foreigners have even started using fake Zambian names to conceal their identity but warned that the local authority, in collaboration with the Immigration Department, will soon conduct a mop-up exercise to remove the foreigners.  – Xinhua

