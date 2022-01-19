Ghanaian football fans frustrated over AFCON group stage exit

ACCRA, Jan. 19 — The streets of Ghana’s eastern port city of Tema went quiet after the Black Stars were eliminated from the African Cup of Nations in Cameroun late Tuesday.

Black Stars suffered their second defeat in the tournament to new entrants Comoros in Garoua.

Some football fans expressed their frustration at the performance of the Black Stars in the 33rd African Cup of Nations.

“It is difficult for me to come to terms with the fact that Ghana is out of the AFCON at the group stage,” 45-year-old Rashid Dramani told Xinhua.

The Black Stars could only pick a point in this year’s AFCON after a 1-1 draw with Gabon last Friday.

The team lost 1-0 to Morocco on January 10 and 3-2 to Comoros to finish last in Group C.

The Black Stars had exited from the group stage of the AFCON tournament in 2006 in Egypt. (Xinhua)