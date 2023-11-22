Nigeria’s Yellow Greens Begin Campaign for Ticket to 2024 ICC World Cup

Staff Reporter

LAGOS, November 22 — Nigeria’s senior men’s cricket national team, the Yellow Greens, is poised to kick off their quest for a spot in the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup as they face Kenya in their opening game on 23 November 2023.

The T20 Cricket World Cup is scheduled to take place in the United States and the Caribbean next year, with the African qualifying campaign unfolding in Namibia. Nigeria is in contention with Kenya, Namibia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Uganda, and Rwanda for the coveted ticket.

Having arrived in Windhoek from Zimbabwe on Monday, where they underwent over a week of intensive preparations, the Yellow Greens are gearing up for a challenging campaign.







Tayo Atoloye, the South West representative on the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) board, views the Namibia campaign as a significant test for Coach Steve Tikolo’s squad. Atoloye commented, “While we have done our best to prepare the team, I believe our expectations should be measured. Yes, the national team has not lost a competitive match since 2022, and we recently just came through the West Africa Trophy win with a 10-game unbeaten record. This event will test our limits.”

He emphasized the board’s focus on the team’s future, looking beyond the current event.

The Nigerian team, led by Captain Sylvester Okpe, comprises players such as Peter Aho, Ademola Onikoyi, Sesan Adedeji, Sulaimon Runsewe, Prosper Useni, Chiemelie Udekwe, Ridwan Kareem, Isaac Okpe, Daniel Ajekun, Isaac Danladi, Taiwo Mohammed, Joshua Asia, Akhere Isesele, and Ashmit Shrestha.

Following their opening game against Kenya, the Yellow Greens are scheduled to face Rwanda on Friday, with a break on Saturday before resuming action on Sunday against Tanzania. Subsequent fixtures against Uganda, Zimbabwe, and Namibia are slated for the second week of the tournament.

Nigeria’s cricket team, showing notable improvement in recent years, is optimistic about securing a spot in the World Cup for the first time since 2007. While acknowledging the challenges in the qualifying campaign, the team remains confident in its ability to clinch a coveted spot in the World Cup.