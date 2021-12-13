Inter Milan tops Serie A table by destroying Cagliari

ROMA, Dec. 12 — Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno made a string of saves including a penalty on Sunday, but still couldn’t stop Inter Milan’s siege, as the Nerazzurri won 4-0 at San Siro, moving to the top of the table.

Inter was just two points behind leader AC Milan before Sunday’s game, so a win would allow them to the pole position.

The home side dominated the game from the very beginning and broke the deadlock in the 28th minute as Hakan Calhanoglu’s corner found Lautaro Martinez for a header.

Lautaro should have extended the lead on the stroke of the half-time, but the Argentine saw his spot-kick denied by Cragno.

Inter made it 2-0 straight after the break when Nicolo Barella span around from the by-line to provide a looped cross for Alexis Sanchez to hit in a volley.

Calhanoglu added the third in the 65 minutes with a moment of magic, as the Turk cut inside from the left to release a missile that flew into the corner.

Lautaro sealed the win two minutes later as he chested down a Barella assist, before finishing with a first-time strike.

With the win, Inter Milan surged into the top place with 40 points, one point ahead of AC Milan.

Napoli, who had dominated the table for a long period was seemingly out of gas, as it dropped to fourth place after a 1-0 home defeat to Empoli, while Atalanta catapulted into third with a 2-1 away victory over Hellas Verona.

Also on Sunday, Sassuolo overturned Lazio 2-1, Torino edged Bologna 2-1. – XINHUA