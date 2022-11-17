Trending Now
South Korea to count on Son Heung-min in World Cup, says Wu Lei
South Korea to count on Son Heung-min in World Cup, says Wu Lei

November 17, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 17  — Son Heung-min is the linchpin of South Korea, whose performances will decide how far his side can go at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, said China’s, Wu Lei.
Wu, who returned to Shanghai Port from La Liga side Espanyol this summer, called Son a lonely warrior for the South Korean team — the player who carries his team on his shoulders.
“Among the final 32 teams of the World Cup, there is a lonely warrior we are very familiar with — Son Heung-min,” he said.
“As the highest-priced Asian football player, his performance will decide what results from South Korea can achieve at the World Cup,” Wu said.
Son, who has scored 35 goals in 104 international outings, hasn’t played since November 2 after he picked up a facial fracture in a UEFA Champions League game between his side Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille.
He is expected to play in Qatar with a protective mask.
South Korea are to face Uruguay, Portugal and Ghana in Group H of the World Cup.  (Xinhua)

