Trending Now
Home InternationalEurope Germany’s Cologne evacuates residents for defusing of WWII bombs
Germany’s Cologne evacuates residents for defusing of WWII bombs
EuropeInternationalmilitaryPolice reportwar

Germany’s Cologne evacuates residents for defusing of WWII bombs

November 28, 2025

BERLIN, Nov. 28 — Around 6,000 people were temporarily evacuated from their homes in the German city of Cologne on Thursday evening as authorities worked to defuse two unexploded WWII bombs.

The bombs were found during exploratory surveying work.

A 500-meter safety perimeter was established, and roughly 220 personnel from the fire department, the public order office, and other agencies were deployed.

Roads had been closed since Thursday afternoon.

Several hours passed between the start of the evacuation and the actual defusal due to the large number of people affected.

At 1:20 a.m. local time on Friday (0020 GMT), the city announced that both pieces of unexploded ordnance had been safely defused.

All road closures were lifted, residents were allowed to return home, and the defused bombs were transported away for removal.

Before the defusal, a major railway line had been shut down, forcing long-distance, regional and freight trains to be temporarily rerouted.

Train and tram services later resumed without restrictions. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 26
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China home to over 7,000 advanced smart factories

November 27, 2025

EU to halt air travel from southern African...

November 26, 2021

Physician’s daughter kidnapped in northern Afghanistan

November 30, 2021

China holds internet civilization conference in Hefei

June 10, 2025

UN reports continued violence in Sudan’s North Darfur,...

November 11, 2025

Venezuela condemns U.S. military exercises in Caribbean

October 27, 2025

EU fails to agree on using frozen Russian...

October 24, 2025

UNGA president calls for redoubling efforts to implement...

September 15, 2021

Greek lawmakers condemn Israeli interception of aid flotill

October 2, 2025

Xi lauds China-Russia ties as example of major-country...

September 2, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.