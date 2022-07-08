Former Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos dies at 79

LUANDA, July 8– Former Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos died Friday in Spain after an illness, the government announced here.

In an official communique addressed to the nation, the Angolan government said that it bows “with greatest respect and consideration” to the figure of a statesman of great historical dimension, who for many years ruled the nation at times difficult.

In the document, the government conveyed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and appealed to everyone’s serenity in this time of pain and consternation.

Jose Eduardo dos Santos came to power in September 1979, following the death of Antonio Agostinho Neto, the first president of Angola. He served as President of the Republic of Angola for 38 years until September 2017, when he was succeeded by the current Head of State, Joao Lourenco. (Xinhua)