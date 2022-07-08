Trending Now
Namibia collars 29 lions to curb human-wildlife conflict
Namibia collars 29 lions to curb human-wildlife conflict

July 8, 2022

WINDHOEK, July 8 — Namibia has managed to collar 29 desert-adapted lions, consisting of 16 males and 13 females from 2021 to date, in a move to curb human-lion conflict, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said on Friday.
Muyunda told Xinhua that the collaring exercises have mainly targeted the northwest regions of Kunene and parts of Erongo where conflicts are high.
“The ministry is engaged in a collaring exercise of lions. It is one of the ongoing activities of the ministry. The collars are to provide a scientific basis that informs decision-makers of the management of lions. They help to monitor their trends and movements, allowing communities to be warned of potential human-wildlife conflict (HWC),” he said.
Muyunda said with the collars, the ministry has managed to monitor the movements of lions which helps lion rangers and officials of the ministry to push and move animals from conflict areas, adding that early warnings are also given to communities and farmers to mitigate HWC.
Namibia’s lion population continues to grow steadily and 2020 statistics from the ministry indicate the wildcats’ population stands at approximately 800 countrywide.
This year, the ministry decided to put down a male lion, approximately eight to 10 years old, which had been threatening communities in the Sesfontein and Puros areas. (Xinhua)

