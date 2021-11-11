Project NWA to have GALA Dinner

Trending Now
National

November 11, 2021

WINDHOEK, NOV 10– Project Never Walk Alone, a non-profit organization established to put shoes on children with out shoes yesterday announced a fund raising dinner aim at raising funds in order to address the staggering number of children with out shoes in the country.

The gala dinner is slated for Wednesday, 24th November 2021 at XS Launge & Restaurant in Windhoek, Southern Industrial area at 18h30.

A table with 6 persons will cost N$15000.00, and the special guest will be Jessica Nkosi from South Africa , while artists such as Shasha, Ann Singer, Dee’A and Banger Drums will also feature at the event.

The public can book a table by calling +264813496234 or email to :neverwalkalone359@gmail.com

At the same occasion, the project NWA also revealed announced the winner of two IPhone 12 Promax, and two spa vouchers.

Laimi Hawala was the first winner of IPhone 12 pro max, while the other potential winner ‘s phone was unreachable, the team will afford him or her 24hrs to claim the prize.
Rival do Kawanga and Heinrich Kester both walked away with spa vouchers.

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info

