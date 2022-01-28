NAMCOR Reaches 82% Vaccination Status

WINDHOEK, JAN 28 – The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR)announced Thursday that it had reached an overall vaccination status of 82% for the entire company. NAMCOR, in its efforts to combat and curb the spread of COVID-19, has implemented various initiatives throughout the company.

These initiatives included offering all employees a special leave day in order to get vaccinated, hosting a mobile clinic at the head office to address employees’ queries and to administer vaccinations and conducting medical workshops and information/educational sessions internally.

In addition, they have hosted various internal media campaigns to encourage employees to research the various available vaccines in order to make an informed decision on the type of vaccines that works best for them, whild also conducting a Vax & Win competition where employees stand a chance to win cash prizes through a lucky draw

“Providing an option to the remaining unvaccinated employees to either get vaccinated or alternatively, present weekly negative test results. In response to the government’s request to get more Namibians to vaccinate against COVID-19, NAMCOR has done its part through the abovementioned interventions not only to provide a safe and secure work environment for its staff and stakeholders, but also to contribute to the nations’ drive to improve the national vaccination rate, with the aim to achieve herd immunity.”

The current vaccination status of NAMCOR is as follows:

– Head Office (Windhoek) 84%

– National Oil Storage Facility (Walvis Bay) 80%

– NAMCOR Depots (Otjiwarongo & Gobabis) 55%

Which totals to 82% of total employees vaccinated throughout NAMCOR.

Mr. Immanuel Mulunga, Managing Director of NAMCOR stated, “NAMCOR continues to relentlessly implement its vaccination directive throughout the company to have as many NAMCOR staff members vaccinated to maintain a healthy and productive workforce.

“NAMCOR is the legally enacted entity under the Namibian Companies Act of 1973 with the Government of the Republic of Namibia as its primary stakeholder. Acting under the Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act of 1991, NAMCOR has the mandate to carry our reconnaissance, exploration, and production operations. – NAMCOR