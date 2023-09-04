Trending Now
Sports

Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Namibia to Battle for Olympic Rugby Spot

September 4, 2023

NDN Staffer

PARIS, Sept. 4 — The Nigerian rugby team, known as the Black Stallions, is gearing up for their journey towards securing a spot in the rugby event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, set to kick off on September 16.

In their pursuit, the Black Stallions will contend with formidable opponents in the form of Kenya, Zambia, and Namibia during the Africa qualifiers hosted in Zimbabwe. The Rugby Afrique released the fixture draw for the tournament on a recent Friday.

Scheduled for September 16 and 17, 2023, these two days will witness the high-stakes qualifiers.

On September 16, Nigeria will go head-to-head with Kenya’s Shujas, followed by matches against Zambia and then Namibia’s Welwitschias.

In a previous pre-Olympic qualifier held in Mauritius earlier this year, Nigeria secured a commendable second place, with their only defeat occurring in the final match against Algeria, which ended 24-5. Their journey to the finals involved impressive victories over Ghana (24-7), Burundi (43-14), and a dominant display against Congo (43-0).

Nigeria’s aspirations to make it to the Olympics received widespread attention in 2014 when they surprised the world by qualifying for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, with Steve Lewis at the helm. Notably, Lewis, a former England international who had stints with Bath and Wasps, currently serves as the head coach of the Black Stallions. His contributions have been instrumental in turning the team’s fortunes around.

While Nigeria may be considered underdogs in the Africa qualifiers, they harbour hopes of staging an upset and securing an Olympic berth. With a balanced roster that combines experienced players and promising youth talent, the team will rely on the leadership of captain Valentine Osunsewo and vice-captain Azeez Onikoyi.

To secure their spot in the Olympics, the Black Stallions must bring their A-game to the qualifiers, emphasizing disciplined rugby and capitalizing on every opportunity that comes their way.

Undoubtedly, the tournament presents a formidable challenge, but the Black Stallions possess the potential to make history by becoming the first Nigerian team to qualify for the Olympic rugby event. – Namibia Daily News

