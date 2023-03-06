Trending Now
Home NationalHealth Ohorongo Cement Facilitates Donation of Medical Equipment to Opuwo Hospital
Ohorongo Cement Facilitates Donation of Medical Equipment to Opuwo Hospital
Health

Ohorongo Cement Facilitates Donation of Medical Equipment to Opuwo Hospital

March 6, 2023

By Staff Reporter

OPUWO, March 6  —  On February 27, 2023, Mr. Rudolf Coetzee, the General Administration Manager of Ohorongo Cement, handed over medical equipment worth more than N$ 300,000 to the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Hon. Dr. Esther Muinjangue. The donation was made by the non-profit organization Support Ulm e.V. in partnership with the Haussler Group in Ulm, Germany. The donation was specifically aimed at improving the Orthopedic Rehabilitation Centre at the Opuwo District Hospital.

Support Ulm e.V. was founded by a group of medical doctors who have made it their goal to support medical projects around the world by providing financial and humanitarian aid as well as through donations. Since its establishment, the organization has spent over N$ 75 million supporting a number of social projects, with more than N$ 62 million being spent on medical supplies and equipment.

Rudolf Coetzee, Thomas Shapumba, Regional Health Director, Hon. Dr. Esther Muinjangue, and Dr. Magnus Ruta, Chief Medical Officer

Mr. Coetzee expressed his gratitude towards Support Ulm e.V. for their commitment to sourcing donations of medical equipment, stating that the organization has made significant contributions to social projects over the years, including the recent donation to Opuwo District Hospital.

Hon. Dr. Esther Muinjangue expressed her thanks to Support Ulm e.V. for the generous donation, saying that it came at an opportune time with the increasing number of patients in need of rehabilitation. She emphasized the importance of the state-of-the-art rehabilitation equipment unit in providing quality healthcare services and urged people with rehabilitation problems and needs to make use of the facilities.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is grateful for the commitment of Support Ulm e.V. in sourcing donations of medical equipment, as any support for medical equipment will undoubtedly enhance the ministry’s responsibility of providing affordable and quality healthcare services. This partnership in the public health sector serves to narrow the gap caused by resource constraints as well as improve access to quality health services.

Post Views: 79
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia confirms cases of typhoid fever, announces end...

March 2, 2022

Special for CAFS) Namibian president hails China’s help

April 15, 2021

(Special for CAFS) Zambia to address low testing...

July 26, 2021

Collection of data essential to improve lives for...

April 25, 2022

72 killed after consuming illicit liquor in India

February 10, 2019

Namibia launches strategy to encourage HIV testing among...

November 16, 2022

NUST Roles out COVID-19 Care Package to disadvantage...

July 11, 2020

Health ministry staff blamed for Walvis man’s death

March 16, 2018

Namibia registers record daily count of COVID-19 cases

June 4, 2021

MTC pledges 1 million to fight COVID-19

March 26, 2020

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.
Powered by