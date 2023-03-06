Ohorongo Cement Facilitates Donation of Medical Equipment to Opuwo Hospital

By Staff Reporter

OPUWO, March 6 — On February 27, 2023, Mr. Rudolf Coetzee, the General Administration Manager of Ohorongo Cement, handed over medical equipment worth more than N$ 300,000 to the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Hon. Dr. Esther Muinjangue. The donation was made by the non-profit organization Support Ulm e.V. in partnership with the Haussler Group in Ulm, Germany. The donation was specifically aimed at improving the Orthopedic Rehabilitation Centre at the Opuwo District Hospital.

Support Ulm e.V. was founded by a group of medical doctors who have made it their goal to support medical projects around the world by providing financial and humanitarian aid as well as through donations. Since its establishment, the organization has spent over N$ 75 million supporting a number of social projects, with more than N$ 62 million being spent on medical supplies and equipment.

Mr. Coetzee expressed his gratitude towards Support Ulm e.V. for their commitment to sourcing donations of medical equipment, stating that the organization has made significant contributions to social projects over the years, including the recent donation to Opuwo District Hospital.

Hon. Dr. Esther Muinjangue expressed her thanks to Support Ulm e.V. for the generous donation, saying that it came at an opportune time with the increasing number of patients in need of rehabilitation. She emphasized the importance of the state-of-the-art rehabilitation equipment unit in providing quality healthcare services and urged people with rehabilitation problems and needs to make use of the facilities.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is grateful for the commitment of Support Ulm e.V. in sourcing donations of medical equipment, as any support for medical equipment will undoubtedly enhance the ministry’s responsibility of providing affordable and quality healthcare services. This partnership in the public health sector serves to narrow the gap caused by resource constraints as well as improve access to quality health services.