Family members of late war veterans are living in a dilapidated house and poverty in Kavango East.

NDIYONA – Nov. 16 — War veteran Muyamba Paulus Mutiramo, who during the liberation struggle went into exile in 1974, only repatriated back to Namibia on 23 July 1989.

The youthful Mutiramo was a fearless member of the people’s liberation army of Namibia according to his peers and he spent most of his years in exile at the front of the warfighting the enemy.

The Ministry of War Veterans built him a house at his home village at Ndiyona in Ndonga Linena Constituency in the late ’90s but unfortunately, storm winds destroyed almost the entire roof of his house in 2010.

The late Mutiramo tried several times to contact the War Veterans Ministry and Kavango East Regional Councils for assistance in renovating his house. He however did not receive any assistance until he sadly passed away on 05 March 2014.

Mutiramo left his unemployed widow, 6 children, and 12 grandchildren at the house. The family still continues struggling after the death of the war veteran to renovate the house.

“Ruvede rwa mvhura ruhepo shiri morwa kapi twararanga nkwendi kuyimana Mpentjako” translate as “During the rain season the family experience most difficult times as they cannot sleep as they have to stand the whole time,” said the daughter who wanted to remain anonymous.

The family now approached the constituency councilor for the facilitation of assistance.

The family obtained quotes from local dealers amounting to N$45 000 for the renovation. Any samaritan who wants to support the family in this difficult moment can contact the office of Ndonga Linena Constituency office at +264 66 266 000 or to contact the Constituency Councillor of Ndonga Linena Constituency in Kavango East region, Hon. Michael Kampota at +264814108092.