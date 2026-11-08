Trending Now
Home accident Cargo ship catches fire in Oman Sea, all 22 aboard rescued
Cargo ship catches fire in Oman Sea, all 22 aboard rescued
accidentCurrent AffairsEuropeInternationalUncategorized

Cargo ship catches fire in Oman Sea, all 22 aboard rescued

November 8, 2026

ABU DHABI, Nov. 8  — A cargo ship caught fire in the Sea of Oman, with all 22 crew members on board rescued by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Coast Guard, the Emirates News Agency reported Sunday.

The crew members, who were of Arab nationalities, were in stable condition after receiving first aid, the report said, citing the UAE National Guard.

Those rescued were handed over to the relevant authorities, it added.

The rescue operation was launched immediately after the UAE Coast Guard received a distress call from the ship reporting a fire on board.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to the vessel were not disclosed, the report said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 11
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

S. Africans applaud Chinese response to COVID-19

March 26, 2020

Iran coach dissatisfied with sudden change of team...

June 16, 2026

Trump announces pick for acting Army secretary

September 4, 2026

UN official urges Security Council to act to...

October 30, 2025

Yemeni forces attack al-Qaeda strongholds in southern province

September 29, 2025

Trump signs Russia sanctions bill into law

September 19, 2026

Belt and Road cooperation fostering green, open global...

April 4, 2026

Iran condemns U.S. attacks on oil tanker, communications...

June 3, 2026

Japanese firms in China resume operations with detailed...

February 12, 2020

Georgia marks Victory Day over Fascism

May 10, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.