Cargo ship catches fire in Oman Sea, all 22 aboard rescued

ABU DHABI, Nov. 8 — A cargo ship caught fire in the Sea of Oman, with all 22 crew members on board rescued by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Coast Guard, the Emirates News Agency reported Sunday.

The crew members, who were of Arab nationalities, were in stable condition after receiving first aid, the report said, citing the UAE National Guard.

Those rescued were handed over to the relevant authorities, it added.

The rescue operation was launched immediately after the UAE Coast Guard received a distress call from the ship reporting a fire on board.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to the vessel were not disclosed, the report said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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