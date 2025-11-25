World Bank calls for efforts to improve teaching quality in Cambodia

Trending Now
epa08792359 A teacher talks to students in a classroom at a school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 02 November 2020. The Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Spor?ts allowed public schools across Cambodia to re-open the third phase on 02 November after the schools were closed in March, due to the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA
November 25, 2025

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 25– Cambodia needs to step up efforts in improving teaching quality despite notable progress in getting children into school, according to two World Bank reports released on Tuesday.

The World Bank reports examined both the quality and quantity of teaching in primary schools and identified steps to strengthen basic literacy and numeracy.

“By investing in teachers and improving learning time, Cambodia can offer children a better education and build a more competitive workforce,” said Tania Meyer, World Bank country manager for Cambodia.

The reports showed that while higher teacher salaries have encouraged more top-performing high school graduates to join the profession, there has not yet been an improvement in teaching practices or subject knowledge in classrooms.

To improve learning outcomes, the World Bank called for increased investment in both pre-service and in-service teacher training, and recommended cost-effective measures such as reducing teacher absenteeism, minimizing unofficial school closures, and increasing the number of teaching weeks in the school year. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

