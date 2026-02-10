Ethiopian Airlines generates 4.4 bln USD in 6-month revenue

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 10 — Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s leading carrier, announced on Tuesday that it has generated 4.4 billion U.S. dollars in revenue during the first six months of the current Ethiopian fiscal year that began on July 8, 2025.

During a briefing in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Mesfin Tasew, group chief executive officer (CEO) of Ethiopian Airlines, said the revenue saw a 14 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

The airline has remained on a growth trajectory through generating higher revenue, expanding international networks, increasing passenger and freight services and adding modern aircraft to its fleet, Tasew said.

According to the CEO, the national carrier operates 170 aircraft, flew a total of 333,600 hours during the reported period, and transported more than 10 million passengers across more than 145 international destinations.

“We have opened three new destinations, added seven aircrafts into our fleet and carried 10.64 million passengers during the six-month period. In terms of cargo, we carried 451,000 tonnes of cargo, which is 19 percent higher compared to the same period of last year,” he said.

The CEO, however, also noted that a shortage of aircraft, bad weather, conflicts in different parts of the world, and global uncertainty were some of the operational challenges facing the airline.

He added that the U.S. visa policies under President Donald Trump, which restricted entry and limited visa issuance for certain travelers, particularly for those from Africa, affected the airline’s operation. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 44