Police hunt for female fuel and cigarette smuggler in the Oniipa area

By Lylie Happiness

OMUTHIYA, 19 May 2022 – Oshikoto police are looking for a female smuggler after discovering 66 containers each holding 25 litres of illegal petrol and 25 000 packs of Yes cigarettes at Iyuhwi village in the Oniipa area on Wednesday.

Oshikoto police commander, Commissioner Armas Shivute, said the containers and cigarettes were found in a room inside a locked building.

The team also found 10 empty 25-liter containers and two empty 5-liter containers, he said.

Shivute said the owner of the building gave consent for the police to do the recovery.

The woman is to face charges for contravening the Petroleum and Energy Products Act and related regulations, Customs and Excise Act, and the Tobacco Act. – Namibia Daily News