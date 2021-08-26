Man with an arrow stuck in his chest was admitted to Eenhana District Hospital

EENHANA, Aug. 26 — A MALE resident of the Oondunda Village in the Ohangwena Region is on the run, while another was admitted at the Eenhana District Hospital with an arrow stuck in his chest following fierce fighting over a girlfriend.

The identities and ages of the trio have not been made public.

According to the spokesperson of the Ohangwena Police, Inspector Kaume Itumba, both man and their mutual girlfriend are members of the marginalized San community. Itumba added that The unidentified man now on the run was arrested sometime back after he was accused of stabbing someone with a knife, however, he was released recently. After his release he discovered that his girlfriend was impregnated by another man while he was in jail, this became a source of a quarrel that led to a physical fight on Tuesday evening.

It is alleged that the man who is now laying in a hospital struck his opponent with a stick and gained control over the fight, however, his opponent did not take his loss well prompting him to run for his bow

and arrow at his house, only to return later and shoot a traditional arrow at his opponent’s chest.

A traditional arrow is such that once Its hardwood arrowhead is stuck in the flesh, it could only be extracted through surgery.

“The suspect who is now in hiding was also injured when he was hit with a stick. Wherever he is hiding now, he must be nursing a wound,” said Itumba.

John K Disho

Johnkdisho92@namibiadailynews.info