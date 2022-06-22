Police seize N$306 000 of cocaine after Dutch national shot at Swakopmund

Staff Reporter

SWAKOPMUND, 22 June 2022 – Police have discovered 510 grams of cocaine valued at N$306 000 in the Ford Raptor driven by the Dutch national who was shot outside his home in Ocean View, Swakopmund on Monday afternoon.

Releasing more details in a police statement on Wednesday, Inspector Ileni Shapumba said investigations had revealed the cocaine was found in a Ford Raptor registered in the name of the girlfriend of the deceased who lived at the same address.

Police also cautioned about a video circulating on social media on Tuesday said while it might yield positive results for those who circulated it, publicising evidence during the early stages of an investigation could seriously derail their investigation.







“We thus again appeal, as has always been the case, that journalists should please verify with us the risk of sharing investigation materials before deciding to do so,” Inspector Shapumba said.

The investigation also revealed that the gun, for which a licence in the girlfriend’s name was seized after the incident, was traded at a local gun dealer in Swakopmund this year.

It was allegedly sold to a new owner who had submitted an application to acquire a licence.

Police investigations into the matter continue. – Namibia Daily News.