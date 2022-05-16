Trending Now
Angolan man arrested for rape at Onesi
Crime

Angolan man arrested for rape at Onesi

May 16, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OUTAPI, May 16 – Police have arrested an Angolan male (25) for raping a 16-year-old mentally challenged girl at Oshika village, Onesi constituency, Omusati, over the weekend.

The complainant (67) said the man had sex without consent with the girl between Saturday afternoon around 15h00 and 10h00 on Sunday at her house.

Namibian Police Deputy Commissioner, Moses Simaho, said on Monday a case of rape was being investigated and that alcohol and domestic violence were not involved during the incident. Namibia Daily News

 

