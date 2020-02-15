Eibar-Real Sociedad game suspended due to poor air quality

MADRID, Feb. 15 -- Sunday's Liga Santander game between Eibar and Real Sociedad, which was due to be played at Eibar's Ipurua Stadium at 16:00 hours local time, has been suspended due to fears about poor air quality. "The Spanish Football Federations (RFEF) Competition Committee, in contact with LaLiga and the clubs, has decided to suspend the game between Eibar and Real Sociedad which was going to be played in the Ipurua Stadium," informs the Eibar website, adding the decision is taken due to "high levels of chemical composites in the air". The decision follows a landslip at a waste dump outside of the nearby town of Zaldibar (northern Spain) on February 6th. Two workers lost their lives in the accident and subsequent investigations have revealed that substances such as asbestos had been deposited in the dump. The landslip ignited methane which had been accumulating below ground and the fires have yet to be extinguished, releasing fumes into the air and on February 9th 40 times the normal level of dioxide and furans were detected in the atmosphere. On Friday the Basque regional authorities advising people living in the region to close their windows and not to carry out any sporting activity, with the RFEF and LaLiga acting on that advice. Xinhua