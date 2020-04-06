number of cured patients reaches 92

DAKAR, April 6 -- Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action said on Monday ten more patients were cured of COVID-19, bringing the country's total number of patients cured to 92. Besides the ten patients tested negative, Senegalese health minister Aboudulaye Diouf Sarr confirmed that mong the 95 tests done, only four came back positive, including three close contacts of earlier confirmed patients and one community transmission case, bringing the country's total number of confirmed cases to 226. For a second consecutive day, Senegal hasn't detected any imported cases since March 13. Among the 226 confirmed cases, 85 are imported ones. Senegal celebrated Saturday its 60th anniversary of independence from France. A military ceremony was held in presidential palace instead of a traditional military and civil parade due to the severe COVID-19 situation in the country. Also on Saturday night, Senegalese President Macky Sall extended in a presidential decree the current state of emergency, along with the dusk-to-dawn curfew for 30 days, till May 4. The country has isolated itself since March 20 midnight when all its international passenger flights were suspended. Xinhua