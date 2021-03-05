Zambia plans to vaccinate nearly half of its population against COVID-19.

   LUSAKA, March 5-- Zambia is targeting to vaccinate nearly half of the country's estimated population of 18 million against COVID-19, health minister Jonas Chanda said on Thursday.
   Vaccines will be given to about 8.3 million people above the age of 18 across the country, he told a daily briefing on the pandemic.
   The government is committed to bringing the vaccines into the country and enough progress has been made, the minister said.
   "This is a huge undertaking which has never happened before in the history of Zambia, and we want to get it right," Chanda said.
   The deployment of COVID-19 vaccines will be done in a cautious, efficient way, guided by science, he said.  Xinhua