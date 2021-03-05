Zambia plans to vaccinate nearly half of its population against COVID-19.

LUSAKA, March 5-- Zambia is targeting to vaccinate nearly half of the country's estimated population of 18 million against COVID-19, health minister Jonas Chanda said on Thursday. Vaccines will be given to about 8.3 million people above the age of 18 across the country, he told a daily briefing on the pandemic. The government is committed to bringing the vaccines into the country and enough progress has been made, the minister said. "This is a huge undertaking which has never happened before in the history of Zambia, and we want to get it right," Chanda said. The deployment of COVID-19 vaccines will be done in a cautious, efficient way, guided by science, he said. Xinhua