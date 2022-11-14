Trending Now
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" dominates North American box office on opening weekend
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" dominates North American box office on opening weekend

November 14, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13 — Disney and Marvel Studios’ superhero film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” dominated the North American box office with an estimated three-day cume of 180 million U.S. dollars on its opening weekend, showed figures from the measurement firm Comscore on Sunday.
It’s the biggest November opener of all time and the second-highest opener so far this year in North America. Overseas, the film snared 150 million dollars this weekend for a global launch of 330 million dollars.
The film holds an approval rating of 84 percent based on more than 300 reviews to date on the review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. It earned an “A” on an “A+” to “F” scale from audiences polled by the market research firm CinemaScore.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the sequel to 2018’s box office hit “Black Panther,” which grossed over 1.38 billion dollars worldwide. (Xinhua)

