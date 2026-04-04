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Drone strike targets U.S. company offices at oilfield in S. Iraq
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Drone strike targets U.S. company offices at oilfield in S. Iraq

April 4, 2026

BAGHDAD, April 4 — An unidentified drone targeted the offices belonging to a U.S. company at an oilfield in Iraq’s southern province of Basra on Saturday, causing material damage and a fire, a police source said.

The officer from Basra provincial police told Xinhua that an unidentified drone struck the Majnoon oil field, targeting the offices of the U.S. energy services company KBR.

The strike caused material damage and a fire that was later contained by firefighting teams with no reported casualties, the officer said.

The attack came amid heightened regional tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran starting on Feb. 28, to which Iran and its regional allies responded with attacks on Israeli and U.S. interests across the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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