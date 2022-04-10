The evolution of dating

BY Refilwe Boleseng (Botswana)

We can all agree that trending seems to be the new Grammy and every year we meet new trends popping up from every corner, from fashion to food to music this does not exclude dating trends, one might be over the whole dating world as an entire or just exploring the dating world but every day we see a rise in dating trends and here are 3 most trending dating styles.

Dry dating

The name says it’s all for itself not even a kiss for these dry daters, there exists no physical element to this type of dating, women seem to be the ones who prefer this type of dating, enjoying the benefits of male attention without going all the way some women even use it as a confidence booster, especially on one of those days were girls going through a tough break -up. it is quite an unconventional way to date but the look but you can not touch approach is one that must create a close relationship.

Slow Dating

people taking the time to get to know each other and build a connection before deciding if they want to pursue the relationship or meet in person. and like dry dating this has a physical contact limitation, you are probably wondering by now if the whole world is celibate, no these loves prefer to get to know each other before elevating their love story to the physical, those who went this route declared its benefits proclaiming a love where they did not have to lose themselves.

Emotional Maturity

this is the most enticing and revising of the trends, women are gravitating more towards a man who is open-minded, is understanding of their needs, and can tell what every one of her smiles means, a man who understands how to hold her when she needs it on a bad day, couples in this form of dating usually forgo physical attractiveness for an emotional attachment.