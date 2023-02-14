Cohen wins fistball opening Tourney

Trending Now
SWAKOPMUND, Feb. 14  —  The Bank Windhoek inaugural Fistball League Tournament was won over the weekend in Swakopmund by the Cohen Fistball Club (CFC), a Windhoek-based team. Due to home-field advantage, Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) won the Category B trophy, while Sport Klub Windhoek won the Under 14 Category (SKW).

SKW 1 stunned CFC 1 in the first set of the championship with a determined play and at times held a five-point advantage. Even though Cohen fought until the end, SKW 1 won the group. The error rate of CFC 1 dropped after switching sides, resulting in the equalization of sets. Both sides gave it their all in the third set, levelling the playing field, but neither could pull away decisively. The contest was enjoyable for the viewers’ thanks to a great fight on both sides. In the end, SKW 1 suffered another set defeat. In the fourth set, CFC 1 turned up the heat again with wind support and defeated their long-time rivals SKW 1, with a 1:3 score line.

Three SKW teams and two from the coastal city competed for the top spot in Category B. SKW 4 and SFC 2 won their semi-final matches to advance to the championship. Fans of fistball were treated to a thrilling final by the teams. SFC 2 evened the score after SKW 4 had taken the lead. The hosts appeared to have a good chance of winning because they had the better side and wind advantage. SKW 4, on the other hand, battled back and tied the set score to force a sudden-death set. The crucial set was immediately lost by SKW 2. SFC 2 ultimately prevailed 3:2 to win the inaugural event for the second time in a row.

The four teams, CFC 1, SKW 1, CFC 2, and SFC 1, competed against one another in a round-robin format during a Category A game played in the rain. The group was won by CFC 1 with three victories. Following the reigning champions were SKW 1, CFC 2, and SFC 1. In the first semi-final between the two Cohen teams, the first teams overcame their clubmates. It was also evidently decided in favour of SKW 1 in the semifinal matchup between SKW 1 and SFC 1.

Thomas Hancock of SKW 1 won the Senior Player of the Day award, while Luca Ahrens of SKW was chosen as the Young Player of the Day.

The first matchday of the 2023 Bank Windhoek Fistball League will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at SKW in Windhoek and is the next event on the fistball calendar.

 

