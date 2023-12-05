Cape Town Table Tennis Prodigy Strikes Gold in Namibia

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, December 5 — In a triumph of skill and dedication, Zaeem Dadaker, a Grade 4 learner at Bishops Preparatory School in Cape Town, secured the gold medal at the 2023 International Table Tennis Federation Southern Africa Hopes and Challenge Week held in Namibia. His stellar performance highlighted the remarkable talent that can flourish even amid adversity.

Zaeem’s journey into the world of table tennis commenced during the COVID-19 pandemic when schools closed. To keep his children engaged, Zaeem’s father, Zuhoor Dadaker, introduced a table tennis board at home, unwittingly initiating a transformative journey for his son.

Practicing with his siblings, Mohammed and Sameena, on their makeshift table tennis court, the trio’s passion for the sport soared. Recognizing their potential, Zuhoor enlisted the expertise of Coach Gregory Naik to further hone their skills.

Under Coach Naik’s guidance, Zaeem’s talent blossomed. At just nine years old, he secured a spot on the Western Province Cape Town Table Tennis team, making waves on the national stage. In October, at the SA national tournament, Zaeem emerged as the undisputed champion in the Under 11 Division, clinching four gold medals.

Zaeem’s latest triumph at the international tournament in Namibia solidifies his status as a rising star in the table tennis realm. The competition, featuring players from Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, took place from October 26 to November 1. Zaeem’s unwavering determination and mastery of the game propelled him to victory, earning him the coveted gold medal.

Expressing his gratitude to the Southern Africa Table Tennis Board (SATTB) for the opportunity and acknowledging the Namibian team for their hospitality, Zaeem emphasized the invaluable lessons gained during the tournament.

Zaeem Dadaker’s achievements stand as a source of inspiration, showcasing that passion, dedication, and mentorship can lead to extraordinary accomplishments even in challenging circumstances. His journey serves as a testament to the resilience and limitless potential within the youth of South Africa.