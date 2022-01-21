Delays in seeking health care blamed for high COVID-19 deaths in Namibia

WINDHOEK, Jan. 21 — Namibia’s top health official on Thursday attributed the high numbers of COVID-19 deaths to the delays from patients’ side in seeking health care.

Namibian Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula said in a COVID-19 daily update statement that the delay is so long by the time the patient arrives at the hospital, it is too late to save him or her, eventually succumbing to the disease.

“We urge the public to seek early medical care,” he said in the statement, who added that out of the 20 deaths announced Thursday, nine deaths occurred at home and none of the deceased had been vaccinated.

According to the country’s health ministry, to date, the COVID-19 deaths in Namibia stand at 3,884, while the number of active cases totals 9,403, of whom, 260 patients are currently hospitalized across all regions. (Xinhua)