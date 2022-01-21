Trending Now
Home NationalEconomic China emerges as Namibia’s largest export destination in November
China emerges as Namibia’s largest export destination in November
Economic

China emerges as Namibia’s largest export destination in November

January 21, 2022

WINDHOEK, Jan. 21 — China emerged as Namibia’s largest export destination, with a share of 39.7 percent of all goods exported, followed by South Africa with a share of 19.3 percent, during November 2021, said Namibia’s Statistics Agency (NSA) on Thursday.
Copper was Namibia’s largest export commodity during the month under review, accounting for 20.4 percent of total exports mainly destined to China and the Netherlands, the NSA Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni said in a statement.
“This was followed by uranium, which accounted for 18.3 percent of total exports of which China absorbed the whole of it whereas precious stones (diamonds) ranked third on the list with a share of 15 percent of which mostly was destined to Botswana, the UAE, Belgium, and the United States,” he added.
Shimuafeni on the other hand said that the import basket was mainly comprised of copper, petroleum oils, precious stones, motor vehicles for the transport of goods as well as copper ores and concentrates.
“The demand side saw South Africa maintaining her first position as the country’s largest source of imports, accounting for 40.1 percent of total imports into Namibia followed by Zambia in the second position with 22.1 percent of the market share. The DRC, China, and the United States also formed part of Namibia’s top five sources of imports,” he added.
Meanwhile, Shimuafeni said Namibia’s trade balance remained in a deficit, standing at 3.3 billion Namibia dollars from the revised deficit of 6.9 billion recorded in October 2021, which is more compared to 2.9 billion witnessed in November 2020.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 55
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MITSD’s Equipment Aid Scheme temporarily halted

September 23, 2018

Namibia’s annual inflation rate up in October

November 11, 2021

ECOWAS mediation team leaves for Mali

May 26, 2021

More than 1 600 retrenched in five months

October 26, 2018

Shebeen owners not happy about the new regulations

August 23, 2021

Tokyo stocks advance in morning on hopes for...

April 5, 2021

Record employment transforms British economy: think-tank

January 14, 2019

China-Kyrgyzstan ties expected to reach new heights

June 13, 2019

Bannerman Completes Etango-8 Pre-Feasibility Study

August 27, 2021

U.S. crackdown on Huawei typical economic bullying: Chinese...

May 23, 2019



100% secure your website.