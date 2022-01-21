China emerges as Namibia’s largest export destination in November

WINDHOEK, Jan. 21 — China emerged as Namibia’s largest export destination, with a share of 39.7 percent of all goods exported, followed by South Africa with a share of 19.3 percent, during November 2021, said Namibia’s Statistics Agency (NSA) on Thursday.

Copper was Namibia’s largest export commodity during the month under review, accounting for 20.4 percent of total exports mainly destined to China and the Netherlands, the NSA Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni said in a statement.

“This was followed by uranium, which accounted for 18.3 percent of total exports of which China absorbed the whole of it whereas precious stones (diamonds) ranked third on the list with a share of 15 percent of which mostly was destined to Botswana, the UAE, Belgium, and the United States,” he added.

Shimuafeni on the other hand said that the import basket was mainly comprised of copper, petroleum oils, precious stones, motor vehicles for the transport of goods as well as copper ores and concentrates.

“The demand side saw South Africa maintaining her first position as the country’s largest source of imports, accounting for 40.1 percent of total imports into Namibia followed by Zambia in the second position with 22.1 percent of the market share. The DRC, China, and the United States also formed part of Namibia’s top five sources of imports,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shimuafeni said Namibia’s trade balance remained in a deficit, standing at 3.3 billion Namibia dollars from the revised deficit of 6.9 billion recorded in October 2021, which is more compared to 2.9 billion witnessed in November 2020. (Xinhua)