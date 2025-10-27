Deaths from blasts in Russian city hit 13

MOSCOW, Oct. 27 — Deaths from two explosions in the Russian city of Kopeysk, the Chelyabinsk region, have risen to 13, the regional government said Monday.

“Following a verification check, a list of the tragedy’s victims has been compiled, which includes 23 employees of an enterprise.

Thirteen people have been confirmed dead, and their bodies have been recovered at the explosion site,” the government’s press service said in a statement about the explosions on Wednesday evening.

Several injured remain hospitalized, with some in serious condition, according to Chelyabinsk Region Governor Alexei Teksler.

There is no ongoing threat to local residents and the explosions were not triggered by a drone attack, he added. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said search for other potential victims is still going on. (Xinhua)

