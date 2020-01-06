Cultural events to be held in Egypt to celebrate Chinese New Year

CAIRO. Jan. 7 -- The China Cultural Center in Egypt announced on Monday a series of cultural events to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year with local people in major Egyptian cities. "The activities of the Chinese Spring Festival for 2020 will include many elements such as cultural experiences, competitive sports and traditional festivals," Chinese Cultural Counselor to Egypt Shi Yuewen told Xinhua in Cairo. These celebratory events will help the Egyptian people share the joy of the Chinese festival and make them feel the harmony between the two civilizations, he said. Shi revealed that the China Cultural Center will hold eight major events in Cairo and Alexandria to celebrate the festival between Jan. 11 and Feb. 16. "Last year, the China Cultural Center held more than 100 events in Egypt. All these events were meant to boost Sino-Egyptian cultural cooperation," he told Xinhua. This year will witness larger mutual cooperation and more cultural events in Egyptian cities, the Chinese counselor noted. Cultural exchanges have increased since China and Egypt upgraded their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2014, with artists, cultural and musical delegations paying mutual visits. Through such activities, Egypt and China hope to boost friendly ties and enhance mutual understanding and future development between the peoples of the two countries. Xinhau