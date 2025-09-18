Zimbabwean president urges enhanced cooperation with China

HARARE, Sept. 18 — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on the ruling ZANU-PF party, the government, and the private sector to boost cooperation with China following the elevation of ties between the two countries.

Addressing the 387th ordinary session of the ZANU-PF Politburo in Harare, the country’s capital, Mnangagwa said his recent visit to China signifies Zimbabwe’s commitment to solidifying relations and boosting cooperation with China for the development of the Zimbabwean economy.

“It is pleasing that our relations with the People’s Republic of China have been elevated to an all-weather Zimbabwe-China community with a shared future,” Mnangagwa said.

“I thus challenge both the party and government departments, as well as the private sector, to take bold steps and initiatives toward drawing down wealth creation and empowerment opportunities from this remarkable development for the benefit of our people and economy,” he said.

Early in September, Mnangagwa attended the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, where the two sides agreed to upgrade their ties to an all-weather community with a shared future. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 10