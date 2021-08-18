Former Chinese university deputy head indicted for suspected bribery

Trending Now
World

written by Paulina Meke August 18, 2021

BEIJING, August 18 — Yu Zhigang, former vice president of China University of Political Science and Law, has been indicted for suspectedly accepting bribes.
Yu was accused by the procuratorial authority of taking advantage of his former positions and power to seek benefits for others, and illegally accepting a large amount of money and gifts in return.
The National Supervisory Commission has concluded its probe into Yu’s case.
Following the designation of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the Shenyang Municipal People’s Procuratorate of Liaoning Province reviewed the case and filed it in the Shenyang Municipal Intermediate People’s Court.
The prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him and heard the opinions of his defense counsel. (Xinhua)

