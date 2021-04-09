Construction of Omatako school classrooms commences.

Windhoek, April 9– Omatako Valley – Exactly three months from 30 March 2021, the learners of the Omatako Primary School will enter six new classrooms compliments of the MTC Rural School Project. This was the narrative of joy expressed at that occasion of the ground-breaking ceremony held at the school in the Tsumkwe constituency last week.

This is part of an MTC inspired initiative, the MTC Rural Schools Project, which answers to the call to dilapidated schools that lack decent structures or have none at all. In partnership with the Ministry of Education, Arts & Culture, the project is aimed for rural schools to either build new classrooms or renovate existing classrooms which are decrepit to ensure that the Namibian child learns in a conducive and safe environment.

Launched in July last year, the project identified Okondaunue Primary School in the Kunene Region and the Sinzogoro Combined School in Kavango West to be the first beneficiary of the project. Both schools in the first round already benefited from the project with the said classrooms. This year, the project will fork out N$1.2 million for the construction of 6 classrooms and 2 storerooms at the Tsumkwe school.

“Our aim is to see the dreams of the Namibian child attained, regardless of where they are. Whatever opportunities are accorded to the Namibian child whether in towns with superior infrastructure, the same must be awarded to learners in rural Namibia. As a stakeholder of MTC, our role is to make sure that your goals as learners and communities is achieved because you make MTC what it is,” said MTC Manager of Corporate Affairs and Sponsorship John Ekongo

Omatako Primary School, which currently hangs on pre-fabricated classrooms on the stroke of their lifespan, will now see the turn from rags to riches when the new classrooms begin to form shape and finally handed over in the next three months.

“Today we celebrate moving from old to new, and with this we recognize MTC’s investment in the lives of Namibians, particularity the learners. It came just as any other news, but today we see and feel that things will be better,” said Muhona Ngurare, the school principal, adding that the pre-

fabricated classrooms are not only an inconvenience to the learning environment, but a danger to the lives of learners and teachers.

Well aware for the status quo and the dire assistance the education fraternity needs, Otjozondjupa governor James Uerikua said that in support of the government, the regional leadership remains delighted as a region for MTC’s footprint of hope and contribution to communities.

“The construction of these classrooms will reduce the overcrowding of the current status, and equally so provide a conducive learning environment for our future leaders. Your [MTC] bold step in assisting communities is a symbol that the future of our learners is in indeed in good hands,” said the governor.

Uerikua also called on the ministry to assist the process of the construction, while urging the local constructors to utilize local skills, finish the job on time and at no point abandon the project.

Aspiring nurse Victoria Hailonga praised MTC for the donation to their school, saying this will boost their confidence and pride as learners of the Omatako Primary School. “We will continue to achieve our dreams and be the next responsible leaders of this country. For now, we promise to stay in school, study hard and respect our teachers. Thank you MTC,” said the grade 7 learners.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info