7 civilians injured, oil pipeline damaged in drone strikes on Russia

MOSCOW, April 5 — Drone attacks on Sunday injured civilians in the Belgorod region and damaged part of an oil pipeline near the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in the northwest, according to Russian officials.

“In the village of Zamostye, Grayvoron district, an enemy drone attacked a minibus that was intended to transport civilians to work. Seven people were injured”, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

He added that one of the injured is in serious condition.

In the Leningrad Region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said air defense forces had shot down 19 unmanned aerial vehicles on Sunday morning. Debris damaged a section of an oil pipeline near the port of Primorsk, causing a fire.

“There are no casualties,” Drozdenko added on social media.

The attack followed multiple Ukrainian drone strikes on the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga in late March. The port of Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil terminal on the Baltic Sea and a key hub for the export of Russia’s flagship Urals crude oil.

Earlier this week, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky called attacks on seaports a strategic task to damage the Russian economy. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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