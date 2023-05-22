Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia China science, technology news summary — May 22
China science, technology news summary — May 22
Asia

China science, technology news summary — May 22

May 22, 2023

BEIJING, May 22 — The following is a summary of published science and technology news in China.

RICE RESISTS WEEDS

Scientists have revealed that gene clustering helped rice evolve to produce so-called momilactone to defend itself against weeds, according to a study published in the journal PNAS.

Chinese and Japanese scientists analyzed more than 100 genome sequences from plants, finding that the gene clusters that can compound momilactone exist only in three plant species, including rice.

SCI-TECH JOURNALS TO CONTRIBUTE TO WHO’S COVID-19 DATABASE

The China Association for Science and Technology has called on the country’s sci-tech journal publishers to contribute to the COVID-19 database of the World Health Organization (WHO), sharing research data and experience to aid the fight against the pandemic.

The association released the initiative on its website Wednesday, saying that authorizing the WHO to use original metadata of Chinese COVID-19-related research papers is an effort to offer China’s research progress and prevention experience more thoroughly and widely to global medical experts and scientists.

5G-ASSISTED UNMANNED BOAT

An unmanned boat with 5G wireless technology has been used to monitor water quality in a Beijing Park, according to the Beijing Daily Thursday.

The unmanned boat shuttles in the waters of Beihai Park to collect data on water quality and the surrounding environment.

The 1.2-meter-long boat is equipped with high-definition cameras and a water quality sensor, which can transmit real-time data to a monitoring platform through the 5G network.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 50
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Nuke envoys of S.Korea, Japan hold phone talks...

January 7, 2022

China’s top legislator meets Zambian president

September 1, 2018

UAE to introduce standardized school curriculum

September 4, 2017

Philippine president dismisses high-ranking military officers over alleged...

August 13, 2018

Vietnam welcomes more int’l arrivals with quarantine waiver

November 29, 2021

Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC...

October 19, 2022

Xi announces 60 billion USD of financing to...

September 3, 2018

Germany should not be involved in trade war...

September 24, 2021

10 farmers killed in pickup-tractor collision in N....

December 1, 2022

At least 1 killed in fuel tank explosion...

December 1, 2022