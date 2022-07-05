Cipla recalls batches of Coryx Throat Spray

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, July 5 – Cipla Medpro (Pty) Ltd, in collaboration with the Namibian Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC), is recalling batches of Coryx Throat Spray (registration number 13/16.3/0219, scheduling status)

The recalled products have batch numbers ZB000156, ZB000157, ZB000158, ZB000159 and ZB000160 which all have September 2022 as their expiry date. The others are ZB100105 and ZB100107 whose expiry date is February 2023. Then there is batch ZB100172 and ZB100173 whose expiry date is March 2023.

According to a statement from Cipla, the recall has been necessitated by a remote possibility that the spray nozzle may detach from the spray mechanism during use.

“People who purchased any of these batches of Coryx Throat Spray are requested to return them to their pharmacy, and they will be refunded the purchase price,” said the statement.

The chief executive officer of Cipla South Africa, Paul Miller, said: “The safety and well-being of our patients is our utmost priority. Therefore, after liaising with NMRC, it was deemed necessary to recall specific batches of this product from the market.

“We are working closely with spray mechanism manufacturers to ensure there is no margin for error in future,” he said.