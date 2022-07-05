Trending Now
Home Current Affairs Cipla recalls batches of Coryx Throat Spray
Cipla recalls batches of Coryx Throat Spray
Current Affairs

Cipla recalls batches of Coryx Throat Spray

July 5, 2022

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK,  July 5 – Cipla Medpro (Pty) Ltd, in collaboration with the Namibian Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC), is recalling batches of Coryx Throat Spray (registration number 13/16.3/0219, scheduling status)

The recalled products have batch numbers ZB000156, ZB000157, ZB000158, ZB000159 and ZB000160 which all have September 2022 as their expiry date. The others are ZB100105 and  ZB100107 whose expiry date is February 2023. Then there is batch ZB100172 and ZB100173 whose expiry date is  March 2023.

According to a statement from Cipla, the recall has been necessitated by a remote possibility that the spray nozzle may detach from the spray mechanism during use.

“People who purchased any of these batches of Coryx Throat Spray are requested to return them to their pharmacy, and they will be refunded the purchase price,” said the statement.

The chief executive officer of Cipla South Africa, Paul Miller, said: “The safety and well-being of our patients is our utmost priority. Therefore, after liaising with NMRC, it was deemed necessary to recall specific batches of this product from the market.

“We are working closely with spray mechanism manufacturers to ensure there is no margin for error in future,” he said.

 

 

Post Views: 68
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

STATEMENT OF REQUEST BY HON. VENAANI FOR PRESIDENT...

March 31, 2022

Old Mutual finances 180-unit KwaNkomo Housing Development

May 23, 2022

Namibian official calls for adopting employers

May 7, 2022

NBL ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY DISCONTINUATION OF WINDHOEK LIGHT

May 12, 2022

British High Commission in Windhoek celebrates the Queen’s...

June 21, 2022

Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: UNSC to discuss U.S....

March 11, 2022

Okahandja council appeals for marginalised communities to register

June 23, 2022

PDM appoints acting regional coordinator for Hardap Region

May 17, 2022

Growth of customer base leads to new FNB...

April 15, 2022

ROSATOM has obtained the construction permit for the...

May 20, 2022