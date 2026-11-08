Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Japan’s LDP considers disciplinary action against former PM Ishiba
Japan’s LDP considers disciplinary action against former PM Ishiba
AsiaCurrent AffairsInternationalPOLITICSUncategorized

Japan’s LDP considers disciplinary action against former PM Ishiba

November 8, 2026

TOKYO, Nov. 8 — Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is considering disciplinary action against former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and three other lawmakers who walked out before voting on a bill related to consumption tax cuts, local media reported Sunday.

The House of Representatives voted on the bill on Friday, which was promoted by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government.

Although the bill was passed by the lower house, it faced opposition from opposition parties and some LDP lawmakers over concerns, including a lack of clarity about funding sources.

Ishiba, along with former Director-General of the Economic Planning Agency Hajime Funada, former Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa and former LDP Election Strategy Committee Chairman Yuko Obuchi, left the chamber before the vote and did not cast their ballots.

Ishiba said the funding sources for implementing the bill remained unclear and warned that it could undermine the country’s fiscal health.

TV Asahi reported Sunday that LDP Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki had asked the four lawmakers to submit written explanations detailing the circumstances and reasons for their walkout by noon on Nov. 9.

The party plans to review possible responses at a meeting of senior officials scheduled for the evening on Nov. 9 based on the explanations, the report said.

Citing a senior LDP official, the report said some form of disciplinary action was likely unavoidable to prevent similar walkouts when the bill is deliberated in the House of Councillors, where the ruling coalition lacks a majority, starting Nov. 11. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 7
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group induct new staff

February 18, 2020

Kenya flags off students for advanced Mandarin studies...

September 6, 2025

Five bodies retrieved from S. African coal mine...

February 7, 2019

China, Honduras chart course for relations in leaders’...

June 15, 2023

Youth of China in the New Era.

April 26, 2022

Saudi lawmaker Al-Otaibi elected Arab Parliament speaker

October 24, 2026

U.S.-Armenia joint military drills undermine regional stability: Kremlin

September 8, 2023

Namibia drops work visa requirement for conservation tourism

September 21, 2019

France coach Deschamps to return home for mother’s...

June 24, 2026

Trump sued for calling COVID-19 “China virus”

May 22, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.